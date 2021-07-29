Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 686.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,396 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Codexis by 2,965.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Codexis during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDXS. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Codexis to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,603.25. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -51.80 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

