Coe Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,793 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Coe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,537 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after buying an additional 642,310 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,747,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,072,000 after buying an additional 280,115 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,716,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,334,000 after buying an additional 155,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,505,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,570,000 after buying an additional 133,659 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.95. The stock had a trading volume of 32,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,853. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.02. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

