Coe Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.98. 6,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,505. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -227.26 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.95.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNDM. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.90.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,301 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

