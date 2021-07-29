Coe Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Shares of KVSC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 20,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,196. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.96. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.