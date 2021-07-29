Coe Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Coe Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,572 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 2.2% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.02.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total transaction of $487,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,751.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.39, for a total value of $22,194,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,402,070 shares of company stock worth $807,269,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $15.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $357.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,689,670. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $377.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.35.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

