Coe Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 569.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 520,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,102,000 after buying an additional 434,153 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after buying an additional 215,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 172,250 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 107,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA traded down $26.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.50. The stock had a trading volume of 420,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,976. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.33 and a beta of 1.09. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $142.75.

Cassava Sciences Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

