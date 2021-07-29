Coe Capital Management LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Coe Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.19. 2,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,487. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.90. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.18 and a twelve month high of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

