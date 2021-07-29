Coe Capital Management LLC Sells 303 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Coe Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $178,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.36.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT stock traded up $7.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.65. 8,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,193. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -505.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.33. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

