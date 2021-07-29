Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.73% of Cohu worth $14,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COHU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cohu by 1,258.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.05. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

