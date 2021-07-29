CoinEx Token Trading 19.7% Higher This Week (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 28th. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $41.31 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00047248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.80 or 0.00739660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.