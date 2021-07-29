Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,250,767,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after buying an additional 6,063,098 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after buying an additional 2,428,079 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after buying an additional 2,355,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after buying an additional 2,063,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.14. 477,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,700,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.81. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

