Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.74. The company had a trading volume of 322,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,988,993. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.89. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Insiders have sold 79,523 shares of company stock worth $4,817,972 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.