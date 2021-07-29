Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 33,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 910,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,638,000 after acquiring an additional 229,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,408,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,932,074. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

