Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $6.27 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $152.46. 1,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,056. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

