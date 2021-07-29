Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 478.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,541 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $897,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,671 shares of company stock valued at $44,492,295 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

AMAT traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,936,106. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.