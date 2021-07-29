Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,029 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $83.97. 399,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,890,077. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.86. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

