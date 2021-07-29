Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,077 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,860 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 0.5% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in NIKE by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in NIKE by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.74. 155,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,648,125. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $166.53.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.