Colliers Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS)

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 61.94% from the stock’s current price. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for TRxADE HEALTH’s FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

MEDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut TRxADE HEALTH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRxADE HEALTH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

TRxADE HEALTH stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80. TRxADE HEALTH has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 176.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.37% of TRxADE HEALTH worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

