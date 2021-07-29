Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colony Bankcorp were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 68,564 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 404,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61,555 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,457 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

CBAN stock opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $168.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $19.59.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 32.03%.

In other news, VP Lee Bagwell bought 3,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $51,899.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colony Bankcorp Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

