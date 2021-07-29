Colony Group LLC Acquires 331 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $1,006,240,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 635.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,346,000 after buying an additional 665,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after buying an additional 522,637 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,759,000 after buying an additional 234,525 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.23.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $353.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.00. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $173.36 and a 12-month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

