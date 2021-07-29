Colony Group LLC Buys 5,400 Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,785 shares in the last quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 49.6% during the first quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 534,408 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 16.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 922,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after acquiring an additional 128,123 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the first quarter worth $9,521,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SciPlay by 39.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 160,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

SCPL stock opened at $16.10 on Thursday. SciPlay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCPL shares. Truist Securities cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush cut SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SciPlay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

