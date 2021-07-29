Colony Group LLC Sells 7,252 Shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its stake in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,252 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 555,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 177,359 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 778.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 94,067 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 418,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 66,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. 17.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCI stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%.

Barings Corporate Investors Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

