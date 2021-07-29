ColossusXT Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $14,128.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ColossusXT

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,059,294,712 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

