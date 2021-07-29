Columbia Asset Management Acquires 350 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.54.

EW stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.33. 7,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $110.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $3,157,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.