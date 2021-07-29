Columbia Asset Management Buys 4,000 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $37,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.80. 52,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,316,815. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.48. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.