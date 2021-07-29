Columbia Asset Management Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $376.05. 13,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $393.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $371.61. The firm has a market cap of $127.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.