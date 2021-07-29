Columbia Asset Management Sells 187 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Columbia Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 21.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,337. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.94. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $90.20.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.