Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%.

NASDAQ:CLBK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,812. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29. Columbia Financial has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.81.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLBK shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

