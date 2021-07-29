Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CMC stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.80. 807,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,839. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $34.02.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Commercial Metals by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $824,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

