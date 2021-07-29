Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Trading 5.4% Higher

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) shares traded up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.49. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm offers banking services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries, through its subsidiary. It provides loans to individuals for home mortgages, automobiles and personal expenditures, and loans to business enterprises for current operations and expansion.

