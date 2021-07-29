CommScope (COMM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect CommScope to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71. CommScope has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

