Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ (MGDDY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Jul 29th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGDDY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $32.50 price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of MGDDY opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

Analyst Recommendations for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)

