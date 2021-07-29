Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.54 EPS

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $2.54, Fidelity Earnings reports. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 29.22%.

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 360,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,360. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.1228 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.