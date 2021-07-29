Compass Group (LON:CPG) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,426.25 ($18.63).

CPG traded up GBX 56.22 ($0.73) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,554.72 ($20.31). The company had a trading volume of 4,188,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £27.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.74. Compass Group has a twelve month low of GBX 18.06 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,752.22.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

