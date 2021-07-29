Confluent (CFLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $39.23 on Thursday. Confluent has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $57.99.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CFLT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.40 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Confluent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

