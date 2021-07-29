CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading 10.2% Higher

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s stock price traded up 10.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.97 and last traded at $21.86. 12,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 402,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $748.02 million, a PE ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.60 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $260,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 1,313.6% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 78,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after acquiring an additional 162,871 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

