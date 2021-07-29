ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. ContraFect reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ContraFect.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04.

CFRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, WBB Securities began coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CFRX traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,422. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $159.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.93.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

Read More: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContraFect (CFRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.