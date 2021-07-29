Contrasting Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) & Renren (NYSE:RENN)

Renren (NYSE:RENN) and Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Renren and Penske Automotive Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A Penske Automotive Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Penske Automotive Group has a consensus price target of $88.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.37%. Given Penske Automotive Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Penske Automotive Group is more favorable than Renren.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Renren and Penske Automotive Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renren $18.11 million 14.36 -$19.22 million N/A N/A Penske Automotive Group $20.44 billion 0.32 $543.60 million $6.64 12.21

Penske Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Renren shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Penske Automotive Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Renren shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Penske Automotive Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Renren has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penske Automotive Group has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Renren and Penske Automotive Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renren N/A N/A N/A Penske Automotive Group 3.18% 20.79% 5.03%

Summary

Penske Automotive Group beats Renren on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renren

Renren Inc. engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors. The company engages in the sale of new and used motor vehicles, and related products and services comprise vehicle and collision repair services, as well as placement of finance and lease contracts, third-party insurance products, and other aftermarket products; and wholesale of parts. It also operates a heavy and medium duty truck dealership, which offers Freightliner and Western Star branded trucks, as well as a range of used trucks, and maintenance and repair services. In addition, it imports and distributes Western Star heavy-duty trucks, MAN heavy and medium duty trucks, buses, and Dennis Eagle refuse collection vehicles with associated parts in Australia, New Zealand, and portions of the Pacific. Further, the company distributes diesel and gas engines, and power systems. The company operates 304 retail automotive franchises, including 142 franchises located in the United States and 162 franchises located outside of the United States; 17 used vehicle supercenters in the United States and the United Kingdom; and 25 commercial truck dealerships in Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Georgia, Utah, and Idaho, the United States, as well as Canada. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

