Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.95 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPPMF. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.