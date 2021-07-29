Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. Sells 5,920 Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $36,644.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,793 shares in the company, valued at $165,848.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $94,251.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $53.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.40. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 261.79% and a negative net margin of 44.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLXE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $3,042,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLXE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

