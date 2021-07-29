Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Cornerstone OnDemand has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cornerstone OnDemand to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSOD stock opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -78.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $55.50.

CSOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.63.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $315,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,332,828.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,890 shares of company stock worth $2,536,548 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

