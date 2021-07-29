Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the June 30th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSEAMERICAN CLM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,543. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.32. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $13.81.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.14%.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
