Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the June 30th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN CLM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,543. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.32. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 343.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter worth $138,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

