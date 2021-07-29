CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.95. 6,842,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,925. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $95.28. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist cut their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.49.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

