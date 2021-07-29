Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to post $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Coty posted sales of $560.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Coty.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COTY. Raymond James began coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

COTY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,686,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,201,899. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Coty has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 245,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,645,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,728,000 after purchasing an additional 354,865 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 105.9% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 18.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

