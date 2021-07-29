Craig Hallum Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Craig Hallum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $228.41 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $266.00. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.25% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $228.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.75. Cavco Industries has a twelve month low of $162.88 and a twelve month high of $242.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.12.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at about $30,495,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,825,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,860,000 after purchasing an additional 49,407 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Cavco Industries by 30.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 188,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,470,000 after acquiring an additional 43,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $6,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.
About Cavco Industries
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.
