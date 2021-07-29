Craig Hallum Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Craig Hallum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $228.41 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $266.00. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $228.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.75. Cavco Industries has a twelve month low of $162.88 and a twelve month high of $242.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.60 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. Equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at about $30,495,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,825,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,860,000 after purchasing an additional 49,407 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Cavco Industries by 30.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 188,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,470,000 after acquiring an additional 43,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $6,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

