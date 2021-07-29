Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.29.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Crane in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Crane by 941.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.10. 4,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,702. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.55. Crane has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

