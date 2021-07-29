Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,971 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after buying an additional 1,116,637 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MEI Pharma by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,595,000 after purchasing an additional 474,569 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in MEI Pharma by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 775,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 378,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MEI Pharma by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 193,698 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.88 on Thursday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $324.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.50.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

MEI Pharma Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP).

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.