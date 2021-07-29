Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 291,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 41,720 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CITIC Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.92.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

