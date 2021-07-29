Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €43.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €43.00 ($50.59) price target from Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.60 ($51.29) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €38.79 ($45.64).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

