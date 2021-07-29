Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 445 Price Target

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 445 target price from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a CHF 465 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 434 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays set a CHF 420 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 365 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 423.09.

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

